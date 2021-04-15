Man charged in deadly North Nashville shooting that killed 3-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide for a deadly shooting that killed a three-year-old girl Monday night in North Nashville.

Police say 23-year-old Thomas Winston Jr. arrived at the Cumberland View public housing development in a blue Hyundai Elantra as a large group of people had gathered in a parking lot.

Winston reportedly then walked in between two buildings; shots were then fired from Winston’s direction toward the parking lot. At least three other people returned fire.

According to Metro police, 3-year-old Jamayla Marlowe was shot in the back and her 2-year-old half-sister, Antania Butler, was shot in the arm. The two girls were inside a car in the parking lot.

Winston then went back to his car, dropped a pistol covered in blood on the pavement and fled the area. He then drove himself to General Hospital for treatment regarding a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was released Thursday.

During an interview Thursday afternoon, police say Winston admitted to shooting his gun during the incident.

He has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault for the shooting. He has also been charged with felony aggravated assault and vandalism in an unrelated case.