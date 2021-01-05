Man charged in deadly crash on Dickerson Pike last month

Metro police have charged 33-year-old Joshua Thompson with aggravated assault by intoxication, driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance following a deadly crash on December 19.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police says a man is facing multiple charges after a man was critically injured and later died from a crash on Dickerson Pike at Old Hickory Blvd. in December.

According to Metro Police, 33-year-old Joshua R. Thompson was driving northbound in a Ford Econoline van on Dickerson Pike and failed to stop at a red light, colliding with two other vehicles stopped at the light. Investigators say 50-year-old John Woods was a passenger in a Nissan Altima stopped at the light and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Woods was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remained until his death on Friday.

Thompson reportedly lost consciousness during the crash investigation and was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he had told officers he had taken Xanax just before the crash occurred. Investigators report Thompson showed signs of impairment, including constricted pupils which indicated opiate use.

Thompson was initially charged with aggravated assault by intoxication, driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance on December 20. Metro Police expects the charges will be upgraded to vehicular homicide by intoxication.