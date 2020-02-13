1  of  20
Man charged in beating outside Goodlettsville skating rink

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville police have arrested one of the suspects in a brutal attack outside of Rivergate Skate Center earlier this month that left a man unconscious in the parking lot.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim finished up skating on the night of Feb. 2 and walked back to his car. The paperwork states he was jumped by four men, then left beaten and bruised on the ground.

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury, police said. When he regained consciousness, he told detectives he recognized one of the attackers as his fiancee’s stepson.

The warrant states another man involved, 36-year-old Buin Hodison, was located and arrested Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury with a $100,000 bond.

Police have not said if anyone else has been charged in the attack.

