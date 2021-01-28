Man charged following 2017 Clarksville murder

The Clarksville Police Department has charged 32-year-old William Ellis with criminal homicide following the 2017 murder of Marcellus Flynn. PHOTO: Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, the Clarksville Police Department obtained a warrant for 32-year-old William Harvey Ellis in connection to the 2017 murder of Marcellus Flynn.

On April 13th, 2017 at 1:37 a.m., Clarksville police responded to a shooting on 10-F Ernest Shelton Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Flynn with a gunshot wound. Flynn was transported to Tennova Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The warrant charges Ellis with criminal homicide. He is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police still ask anyone with information on the case to contact them at 931- 896-3824.