Man charged after woman hit, killed while doing yard work in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have arrested a McMinnville man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 71-year-old woman working in her front yard earlier this week.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said Wednesday that 49-year-old Gary Driver had been charged with criminal homicide.

According to a THP crash report, 71-year-old Mildred Herrin was weed-eating property on a bank along Swan Mill Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, when Driver’s pick-up truck left the roadway and stuck Herrin, killing her.

Driver immediately fled the scene, but was later located and arrested, troopers said.

The suspect, who also faces a charge for leaving the scene of fatal crash, was being held in the Warren County jail. A booking photo for Driver was not immediately released.





