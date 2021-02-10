Man charged after Waffle House restaurants in Antioch, Bordeaux robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged nearly two weeks after two Waffle House restaurants in Nashville were robbed at gunpoint over the course of an hour.

Metro police responded around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 to a robbery at the business on Bell Road near Eagle View Boulevard in Antioch.

Employees stated a man, later identified by police as Martez Dotson, placed an order. When the order was ready, police said another man walked around the counter, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money from the register.

Dotson grabbed the order and the cash drawer, which contained about $400, according to investigators. The two fled in a dark-colored SUV.

About an hour later, police responded to an armed robbery at a Waffle House on Clarksville Pike near the Cumberland River in Bordeaux.

Officers said a man walked to the counter, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded cash from the register. Dotson took the cash drawer, which contained approximately $521, then fled in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Dotson, 30, has been booked into the Metro jail on two counts of aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $400,000.

A booking photo for Dotson was not immediately released by Metro police.

Police have not said if the second person involved in the robberies has been identified.