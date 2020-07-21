Man charged after Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint during Nashville ride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man suspected of robbing an Uber driver at gunpoint and stealing his car during a ride in the Bellshire area of Nashville last month.

According to an arrest warrant, the rideshare driver picked up three women on Bellshire Terrace Drive around 11 p.m. the night of Thursday, June 11.

The paperwork states one of the women asked the driver to stop because she forgot something. When the driver pulled over, police said two men walked up and pointed guns at him, ordering him to exit the vehicle.

The driver got out and two men, along with the three women, drove off in the rideshare driver’s car, taking his cell phone and a pistol stored in the driver-side door, according to police.

Several days later, on June 15, Metro detectives said they received a call from Clarksville police stating the Uber driver’s stolen car had been located and the three women, as well as one of the men, had been taken into custody.

The warrant states police identified the remaining suspect, 21-year-old Trayevon Tibbs, as one of the men who robbed the driver at gunpoint. Tibbs was arrested Monday night on charges including aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.

The names and charges for the other suspects were not immediately released.

