Man charged after triple shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded three people in Clarksville Tuesday morning.

Clarksville police responded around 9:15 a.m. to a residence in the area of Peachers Mill Road and Carter Road, where they located a man and a woman shot outside. Another man, who police said fled the scene in a car, was found shot in the backyard of a residence on Leigh Court.

The injuries were all believed to be non-life threatening, officers revealed.

Freddrick Bates, 39, was booked into the Montgomery County jail Tuesday night on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.

No other arrests were announced. The investigation is ongoing.