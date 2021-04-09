Man charged after random attack on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man has been charged after a random attack on a stranger along Broadway early Friday morning.

Metro police responded just after midnight to an assault outside of a bar near Third Avenue North.

A warrant states the victim told officers that a man, who had been asking people for cigarettes, randomly attacked him, punching him in the face.

He was transported by ambulance to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries deemed “serious,” according to investigators.

The warrant alleges the attacker, Nathan Winfree told officers he attacked the stranger “because he had been having a hard time recently” and the victim “did nothing in particular to aggravate him.”

Winfree, 29, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a felony charge of intentional aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He was held on a $7,500 bond.

A booking photo for Winfree was not immediately released by law enforcement.