Man charged after juvenile shot in chest at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man has been charged months after a juvenile was critically wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

Metro police responded just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020 to a complex on Dellway Villa Road, where a juvenile had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a Nashville hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

A warrant states there had been an “incident” earlier in the night, which caused people to run around the complex. The juvenile victim reportedly told officers he was running, turned around and saw someone shoot, striking him.

The victim has been in and out of Vanderbilt University Medical Center since the shooting, police said.

Shaquille Taylor, 26, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. His bond was set at $20,000.

A booking photo for Taylor was not immediately released by Metro police.