Man charged after gunshot fired into South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after a bullet was fired into a home in South Nashville early Tuesday morning, becoming lodged in the living room wall.

Metro police said they responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Tusculum Road and Maple Top Drive. When officers arrived, they said they heard multiple shots near Packard Drive and Fairlane Drive.

The residents of a home on April Lane told police a bullet went through the front of their home, into the dining area, through a chandelier and into the living room wall. No one inside the residence was injured, according to investigators.

Witnesses reported the gunman was driving a maroon Dodge Challenger. Officers spotted the vehicle on Strasser Drive, headed toward Packard Drive, but said the driver fled at a high-rate of speed, refusing to stop, even when emergency equipment in a marked patrol cruiser was activated.

Officers said they lost sight of the vehicle, but later located it in a driveway on April Lane, across from the home that was hit by a bullet. Jose Lagunas Padilla, 27, was in the driver’s seat, police said.

A warrant states a gun fell out of Lagunas Padilla’s pant leg during a pat down. It had an empty magazine and one round in the chamber, according to the police report.

When detectives questioned Lagunas Padilla, they said he admitted to firing the weapon from his vehicle multiple times due to a “beef” that one of his friends was having.

Lagunas Padilla was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and vandalism. His bond was set at $29,000.

A booking photo for Lagunas Padilla was not immediately released by Metro police.