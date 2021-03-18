Man charged after fatal shooting in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after a man was shot and killed outside of a home in Wilson County Wednesday afternoon.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired at a residence on Cedar Grove Church Road, off Nonaville Road, outside of Mt. Juliet.

When deputies arrived, they said they located James Ray Huddleston, 55, with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center, where investigators said he died from his injuries.

Lucian Clemmons, 39, has been charged with criminal homicide and reckless endangerment in connection with Huddleston’s death, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held in the Wilson County jail.

Detectives have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing and said the investigation is ongoing.