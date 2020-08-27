Man charged after employee attacked at Hermitage O’Charley’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man accused of punching an employee at the O’Charley’s in Hermitage earlier this month, causing the woman to be hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jaquez Howse, 28, was arrested late Wednesday night on charges of assault and aggravated assault with serious injury. The attack was reported on Aug 4. at the restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard, off Interstate 40.

An arrest warrant states a female employee told officers she could not remember the incident because she had been knocked unconscious.

Several employee told detectives they were assaulted by Howse and a woman, as they tried to get the two to leave following an “altercation,” the paperwork alleges.

Metro police said a female employee followed Howse to his vehicle to get a photo of his license plate. Howse then punched her in the face, causing her to fall onto the pavement and lose consciousness, according to officers.

Howse drove off with his alleged accomplice, police said.

The injured employee was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center nearby for treatment of a broken nose, a cut to the back of the head and a concussion, according to the warrant. She also suffered a black eye and a cut to her face.

The paperwork states another employee who had been assaulted and did not lose consciousness was able to identify Howse in a photo line-up.

Howse was booked into the Metro jail on a $10,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if Howse’s alleged accomplice was charged.