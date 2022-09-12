GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested at a motel in Goodlettsville.

Phillip Jaquez, Jr. was booked into the Metro jail Sunday. According to an arrest affidavit, the charges date back to an incident from October 2021.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Cartwright Street about man who was going in and out of two vehicles with several power tools, a hunting bow and possible firearms.

The report stated police searched Jaquez’s bag and found almost five grams of meth, three grams of cocaine, some Ecstasy pills, Alprazolam pills and heroin. Officers also found digital scales indicating street-level narcotics sales. According to the report, Jaquez told police he uses the scales to weigh gold.

The six charges against the 32-year-old include felony drug possession. He remains in the Metro jail without bond and online records show he is not eligible for release.