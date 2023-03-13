NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 45-year-old man was arrested after a drive-by shooting at his ex-wife’s home Sunday.

Metro police reported Donald Trammell was involved in a domestic dispute with his ex-wife and her friend earlier in the evening before he drove past the home and fired multiple gunshots.

Trammell reportedly drove away before officers arrived and the victims inside the home fled to a safe place.

Multiple people were inside the home when the shots were fired, according to Metro police.

Trammell’s ex-wife told officers she was clearly able to identify his vehicle and knew he is the only one who would be driving it.

Officers reportedly found eight shell casings in front of the home.

Trammell was booked into the Metro jail and charged with one count of aggravated assault by strangulation and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $250,000.