Man charged after break-in, joyride on ramp at John C. Tune Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A helicopter pilot is credited with helping to capture a man who broke into John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville Wednesday night and went on a joyride in a stolen golf cart.

A warrant states airport police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a “suspicious” man who had somehow gained access to the ramp area at the airport off Centennial Boulevard.

As an officer was en-route from Nashville International Airport to John C. Tune Airport, he learned the man had stolen a golf cart and was driving around the ramp area, according to the police report.

Airport police said the man was eventually confronted by a helicopter pilot and was taken into custody when officers arrived.

The 26-year-old suspect was booked into the Metro jail late Wednesday night on several charges, including an airport security violation and criminal trespassing.

He was released early Thursday morning on a $1,500 bond.