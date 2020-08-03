Man charged after attempted carjacking in downtown Nashville parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman fought back against a man attempting to steal her vehicle in a downtown Nashville parking garage, according to police.

Metro police responded Friday to the garage on Commerce Street near Second Avenue North, where they said they located the victim and the suspect, identified in an arrest warrant as Daniel Morris.

The warrant states the victim told officers the 39-year-old suspect approached her vehicle when she parked her car, then demanded she give him the car. The paperwork alleges he grabbed the driver’s side door and opened it, then tried to get inside, but the victim fought back.

The victim added Morris had stolen her vehicle in the past, but no additional information was released about a possible relationship between the two.

When police arrived, they arrested Morris on charges of attempted carjacking and trespassing. His bond was set at $76,000.