Man charged after argument over scooter, fake marijuana on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man pulled a knife on a man following an argument on Broadway involving a scooter and fake drugs, a police report states.

The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection with Fourth Avenue North.

According to an arrest warrant, Ronnie Wilson sold a man “fake marijuana” in exchange for an electric scooter. Wilson rode off on the scooter, but came back when the scooter stopped working and ordered the marijuana be returned, the paperwork alleges.

When the man told Wilson that he had thrown the marijuana away, officers said the suspect became angry, pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the man.

As the man called police for help, he advised Wilson ran away. The 34-year-old suspect was tracked down near the pedestrian bridge with a knife in his pocket and taken into custody, officers said.

Wilson was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.