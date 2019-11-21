Man caught smuggling meth into Giles Co. Jail

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – When a Lawrenceburg man turned himself into the Giles County Jail Wednesday, authorities say he decided to bring a substantial quantity of drugs with him.

He might have gotten them into the jail if not for quick thinking Giles County investigators who had good intelligence the drugs were coming in.

Video showed long-time criminal Benjamin Calvert walk into the Giles County jail.

The 41-year-old, who had warrants for his arrest, was surrendering himself to authorities.

Once inside the jail, investigators asked him if he was carrying contraband. Investigators say the long-time criminal said no.

Sheriff Kyle Helton won’t discuss what intelligence his investigators developed, but he told News 2 that Calvert quickly confessed to holding drugs.

“We have a great staff and that is what we focus on all the time. So if they are trying to bring something in here, there’s a good chance we are going to catch them.”

After a trip to the hospital, investigators seized this from Calvert’s person.

Six balloons of meth and tobacco that Helton says Calvert would have smuggled inside, creating major problems.

“Well, first of all, health. With meth coming in and with fentanyl and the hazards of someone overdosing. Yes, our staff, I credit our staff with their investigative skills they caught this before it happened,” said Helton.

Calvert was facing a violation of probation. Now he’s facing introduction of drugs into a penal institution, a felony.