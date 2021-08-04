Man caught smuggling cocaine into Dekalb County jail, sheriff says

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after deputies said he tried smuggling cocaine into the Dekalb County jail.

The Sheriff said Jermaine McCoy and a co-defendant were named in sealed indictments by the grand jury last month for selling and delivering meth.

While being booked into the jail on July 20th, McCoy was found to be in possession of 10 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. Deputies said he initially tried to hide it but later turned it over to the officers.

McCoy is under a $25,000 bond for the introduction of contraband into a penal institution. He has a court appearance on that charge set for September 30.