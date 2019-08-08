Man caught breaking into cars in Gulch parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man spotted pulling on car handles inside a parking garage in The Gulch was later found in a truck that didn’t belong to him, according to Metro police.

Adam Fosten, 20, is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

According to his arrest affidavit, officers were called to the parking garage at the Solis North Gulch apartments after someone reported a man wearing a grey sweatshirt and black backpack looking into cars and pulling on the door handles.

Officers say the first saw Fosten looking into a gold Honda but when they tried to speak with him, they say he ducked behind other cars.

Officers later noticed a cab light on in a Ford F-150 and looked inside to find Fosten, according to the arrest affidavit.

Fosten was arrested without incident.