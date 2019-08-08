Man caught breaking into cars in Gulch parking garage

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights generic_316056

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man spotted pulling on car handles inside a parking garage in The Gulch was later found in a truck that didn’t belong to him, according to Metro police.

Adam Fosten, 20, is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

According to his arrest affidavit, officers were called to the parking garage at the Solis North Gulch apartments after someone reported a man wearing a grey sweatshirt and black backpack looking into cars and pulling on the door handles.

Officers say the first saw Fosten looking into a gold Honda but when they tried to speak with him, they say he ducked behind other cars.

Officers later noticed a cab light on in a Ford F-150 and looked inside to find Fosten, according to the arrest affidavit.

Fosten was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar