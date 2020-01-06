Man carjacked at gunpoint while sitting outside Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Nashville home Sunday night.

It happened at a residence on Haynes Park Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was sitting in his car when a white Nissan Altima pulled up and a man armed with two guns got out.

The armed suspect demanded the victim drop his phone, get out of the car and get on the ground, according to Metro police.

The victim told police he started to comply with the suspect’s demands but then ran away.

When he returned to his home, the suspect’s vehicle and the victims were both gone.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.