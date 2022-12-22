SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford was charged on Dec. 13 as a fugitive from another state.

Authorities said this happened after indictment warrants were issued on Dec. 6 from Montgomery County, Tennessee, for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.

Suiter-Crawford was reportedly served as a fugitive at the Simpson County Detention Center, where he is being held on child exploitation charges from a Simpson County indictment, which was returned on May 11.

According to officials, the new arrest follows a joint investigation involving the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksville Police Department in Tennessee, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Once Suiter-Crawford’s court case in Simpson County is adjudicated, authorities expect him to be extradited to Montgomery County for the new indictments.