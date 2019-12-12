Man barricaded in North Nashville apartment surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man has been charged after he barricaded himself inside of a North Nashville apartment Wednesday morning and refused to let a woman and child leave for hours, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, someone called 911 from a residence on 25th Avenue North around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The paperwork states a dispatcher could hear an argument between a man and woman, before someone hung up.

Metro police determined the number used to call 911 had an extensive history of domestic disturbance-related incidents, as did the residence where the call originated. They also said a woman living at the apartment had a valid order of protection against another resident, identified in court documents as Bradford Gardner.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they said no one would answer the door. It appeared Gardner was preventing the woman inside from opening the door for police, investigators explained.

(Photo: WKRN)

The woman was eventually able to get in touch with police from inside the apartment and stated that she and her son wanted to leave. They were able to exit, but Gardner remained inside.

An arrest warrant states the woman told officers she and Gardner were supposed to go to school, but he did not want to, so there was an argument and she “accidentally called 911.”

The SWAT team responded to the scene as police worked to get Gardner to exit the apartment. Just before noon, police said Gardner emerged from the residence and surrendered to authorities.

He was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of violating an order of protection. His bond was set at $10,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.