Man banned from Broadway hotel accused of watching porn in lobby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man already banned from a Broadway hotel returned to watch pornographic movies in front of guests, a police report alleges.

Metro police responded Thursday morning to the Hilton Garden Inn on Broadway near 18th Avenue South where an employee reported a man was watching dirty movies on a computer in the business center, which is located in the hotel’s lobby.

When officers arrived, they said the man, identified as Jonathan Walker, refused to turn off the movies.

Walker was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday morning on a charge of criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $1,000.

