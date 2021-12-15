NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after they said he attacked another man with a knife outside a downtown Nashville courthouse.

According to an arrest warrant, just after 9 a.m., an officer who reported for court duty at the courthouse located at 200 James Robertson Parkway heard several people in a crosswalk yell, “Knife! Knife! Knife!” as they pointed at a park bench.

The officer said they saw Zebariah Hall, 28, with a knife raised over his head toward the victim sitting on the bench. A warrant stated the officer withdrew his gun and told Hall to drop the knife. Hall reportedly complied, dropped the knife, laid on his stomach and was taken into custody.

The victim told police Hall “went crazy,” sprinted at him from across the street with the knife overhead and then swung at him.

Hall was charged with aggravated assault.