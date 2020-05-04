Man arrested on sexual battery for reportedly touching woman on Mt. Juliet greenway

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police have arrested a man on sexual battery charges after he reportedly touched a woman inappropriately on the Providence Trail greenway over the weekend and then ran away.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Esquivel Rene Perdomo of Nashville reportedly approached the 27-year-old female victim on the greenway near Bridge Mill Drive. The victim said she did not know Perdomo and that he touched her in her private area. He then ran away and the victim quickly notified police.

Perdomo was found minutes after the victim reported the crime behind Rutland Elementary School. Perdomo was also wanted out of Metro Nashville for failure to appear on driving without a license and simple possession charges.

Perdomo remains in Wilson County Jail on $50,000 bond.





