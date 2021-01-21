Man arrested on rape, sexual battery charges stemming from February sexual assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken into custody Thursday morning on a grand jury indictment charging him with attempted rape and sexual battery for an incident stemming from February 2020.

Police say 28-year-old Christopher Benson was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy inside a bathroom at the Southeast Community Center, located in the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Benson is accused of forcibly fondling the boy inside a bathroom stall. The boy fled and immediately told his father who was also at the community center. They then reported the incident to security.

Over the course of the investigation, officers developed information leading to the identification of Benson as the suspect.

He was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Thursday after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Harrington Avenue and Gallatin Pike. When officers approached the car, Benson fled on foot and was quickly taken into custody.

He is being held in lieu of a $55,000 bond.