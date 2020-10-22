Man arrested on kidnapping, vehicle theft charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – A man is in jail after being arrested on kidnapping and vehicle theft charges in Clarksville.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar General located in the 1300 block of Dover Road.

A 2007 Dodge Nitro with a sleeping child inside was stolen from the store’s parking lot while the owner was inside the store picking up items. Deputies were dispatched to search the area and found the Nitro in the 1000 block of Ross Lane. The child was found inside the car and was unharmed.

Christopher O’Quinn, 27, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, theft and evading arrest. Bond was set at $140,000.

Anyone with more information on this incident should call Investigator Hunt at 931-648-0611 ext. 13422, submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.