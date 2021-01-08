Man arrested on arson charges stemming from fire set on New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Nashville Fire Department have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man with felony arson after he reportedly set a fire in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North in downtown Nashville on New Year’s Eve.

The fire department says crews responded to the fire and found multiple fires on the second floor of the building, an area used primarily for storage.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the building sustained lots of damage inside.

EMS workers on scene told fire investigators they were treating a man who told them he started the fire.

Investigators then interviewed the man, identified as Joshua Baker, who then told them he set the fire and had set fires in the building before “maybe 10 times.”

Over the investigation on New Year’s Eve, investigators found multiple sites that had been set on fire. They found areas in the bathroom, near a back wall, in a trash can and in a mini refrigerator that Baker had set on fire.

Baker was arrested and charged with Felony Arson. He remains in custody at the Davidson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

The Nashville Fire Department calls arson “one of the costliest human-made disasters” as it indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and the increased costs of fire services.

Anyone with information about an arson call should call the Nashville Fire Department’s Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640.

You can also call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.