SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville police have made an arrest following a bank robbery Friday afternoon.

Police accuse Caleb Morphis of robbing Farmers Bank, taking nearly $19,000 cash. Police say he fled to a wooded area. He was later arrested at his home after police obtained a search warrant.

Morphis was booked at the Sumner County Jail.