Man arrested in South Nashville shooting implicates himself in separate murder

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged 44-year-old Jenara Higgins with the March 21st murder of 59-year-old Linda McMurray, who was fatally shot while in the back seat of a car located outside 153 Fain Street.

According to police, ballistics testing showed that shell casings from the homicide matched those from a December 2020 shooting outside 92 Fain Street that wounded a 29-year-old woman. An arrest warrant charging Higgins with aggravated assault was issued on December 16, 2020.

Higgins was arrested Tuesday and police said he implicated himself in the McMurray homicide during an interview with detectives.

McMurray was fatally shot after her son and his girlfriend were in a physical dispute with other persons on Fain Street.

Higgins is being held without bond pending a hearing.