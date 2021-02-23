Man arrested in road rage and armed robbery involving stolen pistol in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man accused in a road rage and separate armed robbery, both crimes involving a pistol stolen during a vehicle burglary.
According to Metro Police, 19-year-old Tyler Al-Shemari is currently being held in lieu of $145,000 bond on charges of aggravated robbery, vehicle burglary and three counts of aggravated assault.
The road rage occurred around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on Harding Place near Jonquil Drive, when Al-Shemari cut off a pickup truck in a Toyota Yaris causing them to slam on brakes. In the truck was a 36-year-old Portland man, his 35-year-old wife, and their 17-year-old son.
Al-Shemari pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart on Nolensville Pike and the family followed to confront him. They told Metro Police that Al-Shemari pointed a pistol in their direction, causing them to drive out of the lot.
Al-Shemari followed the family onto Nolensville Pike, pulled alongside them and fired multiple shots. One of the victims received a minor wound to the hand as a result of the shooting. After the shooting, Al-Shemari made a U-turn and fled.
About an hour later, a 42-year-old resident on Legate Court in South Nashville saw a suspicious person, later identified as Al-Shemari, trying to break into his neighbor’s car. Al-Shemari approached the 42-year-old victim; pointed a pistol at him and demanded his money, phone, and wallet. Al-Shemari then fired a shot into the air.
Using GPS from the victim’s phone, officers were able to track Al-Shemari’s car to Linbar Drive where it was parked outside the Klean Kuts Barber Shop. Al-Shemari came out of the business with the imprint of the pistol visible in his jacket pocket. He was then detained and disarmed by officers.
Officers found the Glock .40-caliber pistol that Al-Shemari was carrying showed that it was stolen during a February 19 vehicle burglary on Benzing Road.
Al-Shemari is also under investigation for other crimes in the South Nashville area in recent weeks.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.