Man arrested in road rage and armed robbery involving stolen pistol in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man accused in a road rage and separate armed robbery, both crimes involving a pistol stolen during a vehicle burglary.

According to Metro Police, 19-year-old Tyler Al-Shemari is currently being held in lieu of $145,000 bond on charges of aggravated robbery, vehicle burglary and three counts of aggravated assault.

The road rage occurred around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on Harding Place near Jonquil Drive, when Al-Shemari cut off a pickup truck in a Toyota Yaris causing them to slam on brakes. In the truck was a 36-year-old Portland man, his 35-year-old wife, and their 17-year-old son.

Al-Shemari pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart on Nolensville Pike and the family followed to confront him. They told Metro Police that Al-Shemari pointed a pistol in their direction, causing them to drive out of the lot.

Al-Shemari followed the family onto Nolensville Pike, pulled alongside them and fired multiple shots. One of the victims received a minor wound to the hand as a result of the shooting. After the shooting, Al-Shemari made a U-turn and fled.

About an hour later, a 42-year-old resident on Legate Court in South Nashville saw a suspicious person, later identified as Al-Shemari, trying to break into his neighbor’s car. Al-Shemari approached the 42-year-old victim; pointed a pistol at him and demanded his money, phone, and wallet. Al-Shemari then fired a shot into the air.

Using GPS from the victim’s phone, officers were able to track Al-Shemari’s car to Linbar Drive where it was parked outside the Klean Kuts Barber Shop. Al-Shemari came out of the business with the imprint of the pistol visible in his jacket pocket. He was then detained and disarmed by officers.

Officers found the Glock .40-caliber pistol that Al-Shemari was carrying showed that it was stolen during a February 19 vehicle burglary on Benzing Road.

Al-Shemari is also under investigation for other crimes in the South Nashville area in recent weeks.