Man arrested in overnight murder at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have taken a man into custody following a fatal shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex around 3:10 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Caleb Walker for the murder Monday. According to police, 32-year-old Brandon Mullins was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Union on Thompson Apartments at 1020 Thompson Place. They say the confrontation was over Mullins’ girlfriend, who had previously dated walker.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, when first responders arrived to the apartment complex, they found a male shooting victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.