Man arrested in Hendersonville after stealing car, burglarizing two more vehicles

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kentucky man was arrested in Hendersonville after he reportedly stole a car and burglarized two more vehicles.

Police say officers received a call Wednesday morning at around 7:30 from a business in the 100 block of Mallard Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle left at the business. About 10 minutes later, officers received reports about a suspicious man in the 100 block of New Shackle Island Road. The man reportedly drove into a ditch, abandoned the car and started walking on Industrial Park Drive before burglarizing two cars on Industrial Park Drive.

Officers found and arrested the man shortly after he burglarized the second vehicle. Once in custody, the man was taken to Hendersonville Medical Center for evaluation due to his strange behavior and other signs of being under the influence.

Authorities identified him as 42-year-old Joseph Burt of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Officers determined Burt was responsible for the suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of Mallard Drive. Burt then stole a car from a business on West Main Street, abandoned the stolen vehicle in the ditch on Industrial Park Drive and then burglarized two cars on Industrial Park Drive before his arrest, according to police.

Burt has been charged with theft over $2,500 and two counts of vehicle burglary. He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before the Sumner County General Sessions Court on September 8 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.