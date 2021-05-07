Man arrested in connection with Dickson County murder

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail for a murder that happened Thursday afternoon in Dickson County.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a disturbance on Glenn Baker Road just before 4 p.m. and found a man, identified as 58-year-old Gary Baker, deceased.

Investigators then determined 28-year-old Matthew Welch came to Baker’s home and an argument ensued between the two men, resulting in Baker’s death.

Welch was taken to the hospital for treatment regarding the injuries he sustained during the altercation and has since been charged with criminal homicide.

He is currently being held in the Dickson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Investigators say the investigation is still active and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.