Man arrested in connection with 2020 deadly shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rickey Flowers (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a 2020 murder almost exactly one year to the day.

Police say Rickey Leedarius Flowers was arrested Tuesday, June 15 on a sealed indictment from a Rutherford County Grand Jury. Flowers has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Jaylen Spears, 19, of Nashville.

On June 19, 2020, Flowers reportedly shot Spears multiple times inside a car in the parking lot of The Cove at Center Point 5 Apartments on Old Lascassas Road. Police believe Flowers and Spears met up to trade guns when the shooting happened.

Flowers is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. He has a bond hearing on Monday, June 28 in Rutherford County Circuit Court, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss