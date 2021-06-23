Man arrested in connection with 2020 deadly shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a 2020 murder almost exactly one year to the day.

Police say Rickey Leedarius Flowers was arrested Tuesday, June 15 on a sealed indictment from a Rutherford County Grand Jury. Flowers has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Jaylen Spears, 19, of Nashville.

On June 19, 2020, Flowers reportedly shot Spears multiple times inside a car in the parking lot of The Cove at Center Point 5 Apartments on Old Lascassas Road. Police believe Flowers and Spears met up to trade guns when the shooting happened.

Flowers is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. He has a bond hearing on Monday, June 28 in Rutherford County Circuit Court, according to police.