Man arrested in connection to September deadly shooting in Buena Vista

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a September shooting in a Buena Vista neighborhood that left a man dead and two others injured.

Police say Alphonso James surrendered to members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in downtown Nashville Wednesday afternoon after continued contact with his family.

James had been wanted for the shooting that killed 41-year-old Stefvon Murphy at a home on Cheatham Place in September.

A 59-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. After being treated for their injuries, the woman and man were interviewed by investigators and identified James as the suspect.

While a fugitive, James traveled between Nashville and Chattanooga. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattanooga Police Department, and deputy U.S. Marshals in East Tennessee assisted in the search for him.

James is being held without bond pending a hearing.