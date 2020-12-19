Man arrested in connection to April deadly shooting in North Nashville

Brandon Young (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in North Nashville back in April.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon Young was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder. Young is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Juwan Radley on 17th Avenue N. near Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard on Sunday, April 12 at around 4:30 p.m.

North precinct detectives investigated the shooting and identified Young as the suspect.

Young reportedly shot Radley after getting into an argument with him.

