NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have arrested 32-year-old Aaron Berkley ten years after a South Nashville fatal shooting.

Berkley was incarcerated in Memphis and was returned to Nashville Thursday. He’s accused of killing 24-year-old Essex Washington in 2010.

Berkley is accused of killing Washington during a robbery outside Bavaria Apartments. Washington’s sister said he was shot after she dropped him off outside the apartments.

Berkley is being held on a $150,000 bond.