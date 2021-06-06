Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring woman and endangering others

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody after shooting at a vehicle in Bedford County, injuring a woman and endangering a man and two small children.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a shooting call on Whitaker Road at around 2:59 a.m. Sunday.

A woman who had been shot in the head was found in a vehicle that also had a man and two small children inside. The woman ended up surviving her injuries.

While investigating, deputies determined Gulberto Olascoaga of Lewisburg fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

Olascoaga was arrest after authorities obtained warrants for four counts of attempted first degree murder against him.

He is currently being held in the Bedford County Jail on a $2 million bond.