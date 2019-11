NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a bank in East Nashville.

According to police, 46-year-old James Darnell Bell was the man responsible for robbing First Horizon Bank on Woodland Street near Five Points.

Officials said he passed a demand note to a teller. They said Bell was identified by a call to Crime Stoppers.

Police say Bell will be charged federally for the robbery.