Man arrested for recent robberies in Robertson Co.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars in Robertson County after police say he was responsible for a string of recent robberies.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Mariview Drive in Springfield. They said during the search, the car used to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store on Memorial Boulevard on Jan. 16 was found.

Investigators say they also found other evidence in the home linked to a robbery at the Dollar General store on Tom Austin Highway on Jan. 20.

John Kyler Osborne, 23, was arrested and charged as a result of the investigation.

Osborne was charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault by the RCSO for the Dollar General robbery. He was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault by the Springfield Police Department for the Advanced Auto Parts robbery.