Man arrested for June 25 murder in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that happened in June in North Nashville.

According to police, 21-year-old William Summers Jr. was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Salem Mason Drive on June 25.

Detectives said 18-year-old Blessing Burks was identified as one of the men who argued with Summers before the gunfire.

Burks was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and using a gun in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.