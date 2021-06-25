Man arrested for firing shots from balcony of Hendersonville apartment complex

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for firing a gun from his second-floor balcony at a Hendersonville apartment complex.

Police say at around 9 p.m. Thursday, officers received multiple calls of shots having just been fired near the pool at the 1070 Main Apartments, located at 1070 West Main Street.

The investigation revealed 27-year-old Tyler Gardner, a resident of the complex, had been at the pool and was asked to leave after being under the influence and acting disorderly. Gardner then returned to his apartment, retrieved a handgun, went to his second-floor balcony and recklessly fired multiple shots from his balcony and also from the breezeway outside his apartment, according to police.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Gardner has been charged with reckless endangerment and is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $65,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before the Sumner County General Sessions Court on July 28 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.