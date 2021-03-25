Man arrested for evading arrest, drag racing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Wednesday night as Metro police continue cracking down on street racing.

Police say a MNPD helicopter spotted a black Dodge Charger and a motorcycle racing at speeds over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 40 near Charlotte Avenue. The Charger got off the interstate and traveled onto Elliston Place where officers tried to stop it.

The driver, identified as Orlando Stuart, 19, sped away, running through red traffic lights as he fled.

Officers did not pursue the car and instead let the helicopter follow it from the air. The car traveled into Sumner County and parked at a home in Hendersonville.

The helicopter crew kept a spotlight on the car and coordinated with Sumner County deputies to take Stuart into custody.

Stuart has been charged in Nashville with felony evading arrest, drag racing and reckless driving, according to police.

The Dodge Charger Stuart was driving was registered to his mother in Hendersonville and was left in her care Wednesday night.