Man arrested for deadly shooting in Murfreesboro, possible second suspect at large

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with killing a Murfreesboro man and endangering many other people while trying to flee police Friday night.

Police say 26-year-old Carlos Vazquez was shot multiple times at the corner of Sevier Street and University Street at around 6:17 p.m. Friday. He later died from his injuries.

A woman was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting, according to police.

Markeace Perkins, 25, has since been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

After the shooting, officers tried stopping Perkins who was driving a stolen car. Perkins, however, refused and reportedly stole another vehicle while trying to escape. He also reportedly tried to steal a third vehicle before being arrested.

Perkins is accused of hitting four other drives while trying to escape. None of the four drivers were injured.

Perkins was taken into custody after going airborne and crashing down an embankment at the corner of Middle Tennessee and Samsonite boulevards. He suffered injuries to the face and was taken to the hospital, treated and released before being taken to jail.

He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a felony, reckless endangerment, theft and vandalism.

Police say a second possible suspect is still on the run. Anyone with information on the second suspect should email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov

Perkins is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without bond. A court hearing in Rutherford County General Sessions Court has been scheduled for August 10.