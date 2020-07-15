Man arrested for attempted rape of Nashville motel housekeeper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 34-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a housekeeper at a Nashville motel last month has been arrested.

Metro police issued an alert for Charles Craig earlier this month and said he tried to sexually assault a woman cleaning a room at the Extended Stay on Elm Hill Pike on June 13.

A warrant released Wednesday morning alleges Craig entered the room and told the victim, “be quiet, I’m going to rape you.” The paperwork states the victim screamed, as Craig physically attacked her, pinned her down and began to remove her clothing.

Police said the housekeeper fought Craig until someone else entered the room and the suspect ran off.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her head, back and arms, the warrant reveals.

Craig was located Tuesday through tips from the public, investigators said. He was booked into the Metro jail late Tuesday night on a charge of attempted rape with bodily injury and was held on a $75,000 bond.

