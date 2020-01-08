Man arrested for aiding teen who escaped Juvenile Detention Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been arrested after police said he aided a teen after he escaped from a Juvenile Detention Facility.

According to police, 21-year-old Majok Chol was arrested as he was leaving a Thompson Lane barbershop Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Chol was charged with helping Brandon Caruthers while he was on escape status from the Juvenile Detention Facility in downtown Nashville.

Officers said Chol was also carrying a gun when he was arrested that had rounds capable of piercing body armor.