Man arrested for 2019 fentanyl overdose death of 9-month-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested a 36-year-old man on charges related to the October 2019 fentanyl overdose death of this 9-month-old son.

Metro police say Phuoc “Tommy” Nguyen, 36, was arrested Thursday on a grand jury indictment, charging him with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse for the overdose death of his son, Kayden Goldthreate.

The investigations revealed Nguyen was a heroin user and that his son ingested heroin/fentanyl while in his custody at a home on Willow Branch Drive.

Doctors at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital also found Kayden to be suffering from head injuries. An autopsy determined Kayden’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity.

The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Nguyen last November. He was arrested Thursday at his family’s home on Hillside Avenue.

A criminal court judge set his bond at $250,000.